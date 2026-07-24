4 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1982 That Still Sound Fresh Today

If you’ve forgotten about these pop hits from 1982, you’re not alone. A ton of majorly influential and memorable music dropped that year. So much so that even genuinely great tunes slipped through the cracks over the years. That being said, I think these four songs deserve to be remembered; they’re just that good. Let’s take a look!

“Only The Lonely” by The Motels from ‘All Four One’

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New wave band The Motels had a pretty noteworthy hit with “Only The Lonely” from 1982. This pop rock jam was the first single from their album All Four One, and the tune’s music video had a big hand in getting it up the charts. “Only The Lonely” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in countries like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

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“Love’s Been A Little Bit Hard On Me” by Juice Newton from ‘Quiet Lies’

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Juice Newton had a good year in 1982, namely because this country rock-leaning pop song was such a hit that year. “Love’s Been A Little Bit Hard On Me” raced up the charts and even earned Newton a Grammy nom in the pop category. Written by Gary Burr, “Love’s Been A Little Bit Hard On Me” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100.

“Any Day Now” by Ronnie Milsap from ‘Inside’

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How about a country song that got the pop chart treatment in 1982? This hit song from Ronnie Milsap is actually a cover of a 1962 song by Burt Bacharach. An early version of “Any Day Now”, recorded by Chuck Jackson, was a Top 30 hit on the Hot 100. But Milsap’s 1982 version was a real chart-topper. His version hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and the Adult Contemporary chart, and also reached No. 14 on the Hot 100.

“Think I’m In Love” by Eddie Money from ‘No Control’

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Eddie Money’s hard rock jam “Think I’m In Love” makes it to our list of forgotten pop hits from 1982. Though, it really shouldn’t be forgotten. This song was a smash hit on the charts, peaking at No. 16 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Tracks chart. If you’re a fan of films like Joe Dirt and Paul Blart: Mall Cop, you probably remember hearing this song in their soundtracks.

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