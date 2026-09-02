3 Rock Songs From 1975 That Immediately Bring Me Joy

We’ve all had some pretty rough days here and there. Some days are rougher than others, too. But, for me, music tends to balance out the burnout with joy. And these rock songs from 1975 always seem to bring me at least a little bit of joy and happiness when I’m feeling down. Let’s take a look!

“Rockin’ All Over The World” by John Fogerty from ‘John Fogerty’

Play video

Energetic, rootsy, and loads of rollicking fun from start to finish? Tons of John Fogerty classics, particularly from Creedence Clearwater Revival, tend to put me in a good mood. And this solo venture from 1975 does the job, too.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rockin’ All Over The World” by John Fogerty was quite a roots rock hit back in 1975. It reached No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band Status Quo would later record a heavier version of the song in 1977, which would also be quite successful.

“Sister Golden Hair” by America from ‘Hearts’

Play video

When one thinks of America, they think of “A Horse With No Name”. That’s an excellent, albeit slightly gloomy song. “Sister Golden Hair” has that classic America country rock sound with a touch of dreaminess, but with a more upbeat energy to it. It always brings me joy whenever I hear it.

“Sister Golden Hair” by America peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and numerous other US charts.

“Fame” by David Bowie from ‘Young Americans’

Play video

How many genre elements can someone fit into one song? David Bowie packed rock, funk, and soul into “Fame” in 1975, and it’s impossible for me not to move at least a little bit when this entry on our list of songs comes on. It’s insanely infectious and groovy. And, personally, I don’t think it’s possible to be in a sour mood when that funky riff kicks in at the beginning.

“Fame” by David Bowie was one of the most commercially successful singles of 1975, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 17 in the UK.

(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)