3 Rock Songs From 1979 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock songs from the 1970s have a very distinct and nostalgic sound, one that fans still enjoy today. As the decade was winding down, some of the best rock songs of all time came out, including these three songs. All released in 1979, these songs still make me smile today.

“Dance The Night Away” by Van Halen

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“Dance The Night Away” is Van Halen’s first Top 15 single. It is the first release from their sophomore Van Halen II album. Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen, and Edward Van Halen, all members of Van Halen, wrote “Dance The Night Away”.

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The song says, “Ooh, baby, baby. Won’t ya turn your head my way? / Ooh, baby, baby / Come on, take a chance, you’re old enough to / Dance the night away / Oh, come on, baby, dance the night away.”

Fleetwood Mac’s “You Can Go Your Own Way” became the inspiration for this song. Later, in 2010, Santana covered this song on Guitar Heaven: The Greatest Guitar Classics Of All Time.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by KISS

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Heavy metal band KISS shows off their romantic side in “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”. KISS’s Paul Stanley, plus Vini Poncia and Desmond Child, wrote this song. It is one of KISS’s most successful singles.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” says, “I was made for loving you, baby / You were made for loving me / And I can’t get enough of you, baby / Can you get enough of me?“

In 1981, Menudo released a Spanish version of this song.

“Renegade” by Styx

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On Pieces Of Eight is “Renegade”. Band member Tommy Shaw is the sole writer of the song, which became a Top 20 single. “Renegade” sounds like a feel-good song. However, it’s really about a criminal who is facing the gallows for his crime.

“Renegade” says, “Oh, Mama, I’m in fear for my life from the long arm of the law / Law man has put an end to my running and I’m so far from my home / Oh, Mama I can hear you a-cryin’, you’re so scared and all alone / Hangman is comin’ down from the gallows and I don’t have very long.”

“Renegade” is the most successful single from Pieces Of Eight. After “Renegade”, Styx scored their first and only No. 1 hit with “Babe”, the follow-up single. Still, “Renegade” remains part of their live show today.

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