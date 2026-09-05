3 Rock Songs From 1979 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

The teenage mall culture we know today didn’t become a thing until closer to the 21st century. But back in 1979, teens hung out in malls all the time, and if you were one such mall rat, you might have jammed out to these 1979 rock songs that played through those echoing walkways and shops. Let’s get a little nostalgic and revisit some rock songs that often made it to mall speaker rotations in 1979, shall we?

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’

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This song by power pop outfit The Knack was easily the biggest song of the year back in 1979. There’s no way it avoided airplay at malls, shops, gas stations, grocery stores, and just about everywhere with radio access in between.

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“My Sharona” by The Knack was the group’s only major hit in the US, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 Singles charts. It was a global hit as well that reached the Top 40 throughout Europe.

“Shine A Little Love” by Electric Light Orchestra from ‘Discovery’

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Remember this disco-flavored rock tune from 1979? Electric Light Orchestra was one of many bands that tried to keep the disco era afloat before its demise in the early 80s, and they nailed the vibe with “Shine A Little Love”. This single from Discovery is upbeat and “jolly and bouncy,” per Jeff Lynne himself. There’s no way you avoided dancing to this song at least a little bit when it played at the mall.

“Shine A Little Love” by Electric Light Orchestra peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100. It also reached the Top 30 across Europe, the UK, and elsewhere.

“Sara” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Tusk’

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This Stevie Nicks classic must have been a go-to for malls, without a doubt. The vibe of this Fleetwood Mac song is folky, chill, and perfect for a relaxing shopping experience. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore. But back in 1979, this entry on our list of rock songs that were go-to’s at the mall was just one of a handful of top-notch Nicks-penned classics from Tusk. “Sara” reached No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart that year.

(Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)