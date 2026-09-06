3 Rock Songs From 1980 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

If you loved spending time with your friends at your local shopping mall as an 80s kid, I bet the following popular rock songs from the year 1980 will bring you straight back to those moments. Let’s get nostalgic for some mall tunes, shall we?

“Any Way You Want It” by Journey from ‘Departure’

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Journey dropped quite a few tunes in the early 1980s that became shopping mall classics, including “Any Way You Want It”. In fact, decades later, you might still hear this track playing in a shopping mall somewhere. But back in 1980, it was a big enough hit to be played virtually everywhere for months on end. “Any Way You Want It” by Journey made it to No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was first released.

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“All Night Long” by Rainbow from ‘Down To Earth’

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Remember this hard rock, heavy metal-flavored hit song from 1980? Rainbow’s “All Night Long” was seen as controversial by some because of its lyrics, but the catchiness of the tune was enough to make it big with 80s teens and adults alike. “All Night Long” by Rainbow peaked at No. 5 on the UK Singles chart and No. 6 in Ireland, and it was just shy of making it to the Hot 100 in the US.

“Turn It On Again” by Genesis from ‘Duke’

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This song from Phil Collins’ era of Genesis became the band’s second Top 10 hit on the UK charts. It’s somewhat underrated years later. But back in 1980, “Turn It On Again” was one of the most-played arena rock songs of the year, and there’s no way it didn’t get some airplay at your local mall. There’s a lesson buried in the song, too: parasocial relationships with people on television are not healthy.

“Turn It On Again” by Genesis was only a minor hit on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 58. Oddly enough, though, the song was extremely popular in regional markets like Chicago. The song was a No. 8 hit in the UK, luckily. And it did similarly well in a few other European countries.

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