3 Classic Songs That Remind Me Why I Still Love the Fall Season

The season of fall is, at least for many people, a favorite season. With the cool air and brightly colored trees, autumn is a season that most people can agree is worthy of celebrating. Fortunately, whether it’s a hayride or just a cozy bonfire, there are plenty of songs that are a perfect soundtrack for fall, including these three classic tunes.

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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Earth, Wind & Fire had a No. 1 hit with “September”. Out in 1978, “September” is part of The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1, the band’s first record of their greatest hits.

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Written by band member Maurice White along with Allee Willis, the nostalgic song starts with, “Do you remember / Twenty-first night of September? / Love was changing the minds, pretenders / While chasing the clouds away.”

“It was the very first song I wrote with Maurice White. It was within five minutes of meeting each other,” Willis recalls to American Songwriter. “When I walked in, the band was working on the intro, and I thought, ‘Please let this be the one they want me to work on!’ It was the happiest sounding thing I had ever heard.”

Willis is also a writer on “Boogie Wonderland”, Earth, Wind & Fire’s next single.

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

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Out in 1992, Neil Young wrote “Harvest Moon” by himself. One of his most memorable songs, “Harvest Moon” is the title track of a record that came out the same year.

“Harvest Moon” says in part, “Because I’m still in love with you / I want to see you dance again / Because I’m still in love with you / On this harvest moon.”

“Harvest Moon” is Young’s final Top 5 single. Linda Ronstadt sings background vocals on the songs on Harvest Moon, including this single.

“When The Leaves Come Falling Down” by Van Morrison

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Written solely by Van Morrison, “When The Leaves Come Falling Down” is part of his 1999 Back On Top project. Surprisingly, “When The Leaves Come Falling Down” wasn’t actually a single, even though it remains a fan favorite.

The sweet song says in part, “And at night the moon is shining on a clear, cloudless sky / And when the evening shadows fall I’ll be there by your side / When the leaves come falling down / In September when the leaves come falling down.”

Two other songs, “Precious Time” and the title track, were both released as singles from the record.

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