3 Classic Singles From 1966 That Still Have a Fresh Sound Decades Later

If you were around and old enough to appreciate ahead-of-their-time tunes back in 1966, I bet you remember these classic singles all too well. Let’s dive into a few surprisingly well-aged jams!

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

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To a younger, more modern ear, this song sounds a bit dated. But when you consider just how ahead of its time it was back in 1966, “Good Vibrations” seems much fresher. This hit single from The Beach Boys has an unusual arrangement and percussion, utilizes the rare sound of the Electro-Theremin, and changes textures around from beginning to end to a degree that it sounds very experimental.

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Despite being so odd for the time, “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys was quite a hit in 1966. It peaked at No. 1 in the US and UK and reached the Top 10 in numerous other countries.

“96 Tears” by ? And The Mysterians from ‘96 Tears’

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? And The Mysterians is one of those bands from back in the psychedelic era that deserved so much more than the one-hit wonder treatment. Sadly, they only had one major hit with the 1966 effort “96 Tears”. But what an incredible garage rock song to be known for!

This psychedelic delight of a song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the charts in Canada. Sadly, ? And The Mysterians never had a Top 20 single in the US again.

“Got To Get You Into My Life” by The Beatles from ‘Revolver’

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This song from the Fab Four only makes it to our list of classic “singles” from 1966 on a technicality. Originally, this song from Revolver was not released as a single. It would later get the single treatment in 1976, years after The Beatles disbanded, on a compilation record called Rock ‘N’ Roll Music. It’s so good that I had to include it on this list, though, and “Got To Get You Into My Life” is still a serious fan favorite after all these years.

That rhythm, that brass arrangement… this song is incredibly funky and has aged incredibly well. After it was re-released as a single in 1976, this R&B jam made it to No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart.

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