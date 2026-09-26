Interrogative Excellence: 4 Classic Hit Songs Filled With Questions (And Not a Lot of Answers)

Sometimes we look to our pop music songs for all the answers. But, in other cases, it’s just as important to us that they ask all the right questions. That’s true even if they leave those queries unresolved.

Here are four well-known songs that ask a series of questions within their lyrics. The open-ended nature of these tracks leaves us wondering how it all turns out for those involved.

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“Are You Lonesome Tonight?” by Elvis Presley

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This classic was written in 1926 by Roy Turk and Lou Handman. And unlike the others in this list, it consists of nothing but questions, at least in terms of the verses and refrain. When Elvis Presley did the most popular version of the song, which became a No. 1 hit in 1960, he added a spoken-word section that filled out the narrator’s story of woe. That detour made it all the more impactful when he returned to the main section of the song with all the questions. Elvis made the song one of the first things that he recorded after his stint in the army. And it proved how he could caress a slow song just as well as he could tackle the rockabilly numbers that first earned him renown.

“Weekend In New England” by Barry Manilow

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This is one of the many hit songs where the musical acumen of Clive Davis came in handy. Davis knew of the original by Randy Edelman, a British singer-songwriter who used it as an album track and B-side and nothing more. But Davis heard something special in the obscure track. He asked Edelman to change the melody of the verses around to make it more in Manilow’s wheelhouse. In this song, the questions only come in the chorus, but they’re quite potent. Each new query brings a higher sense of desperation from the narrator, who’s hoping against hope for a reunion with his former lover. The key change into the final refrain, a Manilow staple, really brings those emotions home.

“Drive” by The Cars

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The Cars held a reputation for being cold, even robotic, as they went about the business of churning out pristine New Wave singles throughout the late 70s and early 80s. “Drive”, one of the most touching ballads of the entire decade of the 80s, helped change all that. This song is nothing but questions except for one statement in the pre-chorus: “You can’t go on/Thinking nothing’s wrong.” The song’s narrator is asking the girl how she’s going to fare in life if no one is there to help her, insinuating that it can’t be him anymore. Ric Ocasek wrote the song. He delegated lead vocals to Ben Orr, who delivered a performance that drives home the emotions without overdoing them.

“At This Moment” by Billy Vera And The Beaters

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Billy Vera’s biggest-ever hit was nearly a forgotten track. When initially released in 1981, record company neglect prevented the live take of the song from getting off the ground. Cut to a few years later, when Vera got a call from the producers of the sitcom Family Ties asking if they could use “At This Moment” in the show. The song’s appearances in a few crucial episodes centered around Michael J. Fox’s love life helped vault it into the public’s consciousness. Once re-released as a single, it went to No. 1. The lyrics feature Vera’s narrator, on the verge of getting dumped, urgently asking his soon-to-be ex how she expected him to react when he received the devastating news.

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