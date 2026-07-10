3 Rock Songs From 2003 With Intros You’ll Instantly Recognize

These rock songs from 2003 have intros that hit you like a ton of bricks. The minute they start playing, you’re instantly oriented to what song is about to kick off. These early ’00s staples hit the ground running and keep their energy up until the final notes.

[RELATED: 3 Alternative Rock Ballads From the 2000s That Feel Like Reading Someone’s Diary]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Seven Nation Army” — The White Stripes

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The intro to The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” is an icon in and of itself. Sometimes, this intro gets hummed by crowds, even if the rest of the song doesn’t play. Sure, the chorus is anthemic, and the verses are enticing, but it’s this opening instrumental that keeps listeners coming back.

The pounding drums and bass riffs are hooky without any lyrics. It’s so simple, but it draws the listener in arguably better than any power chords or vocal trills. Sparse and minimalist, this intro isn’t leaving the collective consciousness anytime soon.

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” — Jet

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Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” is recognizable from the first couple of seconds. Even if you’re not a massive garage rock fan, you’ll be intimately familiar with this early ’00s staple. The swagger of this intro sets the scene for one of the most beloved modern rock efforts.

The driving drumbeat and fuzzy guitars are instant uppers. You’re locked in before the band has the chance to utter the first lines: “So one, two, three, take my hand and come with me / Because you look so fine / That I really wanna make you mine.” This song employs classic instrumentation in the intro, appealing to rock fans of all generations.

“Bring Me To Life” — Evanescence

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Changing pace slightly, the last song on this list is Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life”. This haunting, goth rock staple features a hypnotizing piano riff in its intro. This pop crossover hit has reached audiences far beyond the sub-genre’s usual listenership, and one has to credit the intoxicating intro for part of that appeal.

The simple piano chords leave space for Amy Lee’s impressive vocals to shine through. Her opening line, “How can you see into my eyes / Like open doors,” is just as much a part of this intro’s appeal as the backing instrumentation. It’s a soundbite that countless listeners know and love, even if they wouldn’t think they’d be into a goth rock ballad like this.

(Photo by Jon Super/Redferns)