These 3 Rock Songs From 1965 Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the 1960s will always sound pretty amazing, regardless of how many decades have passed since then. Among the many great hits in that time period are these three incredible rock songs. All out in 1965, I still break out into a smile when I hear them today.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

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“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” is part of Out Of Our Heads, The Rolling Stones’ third studio album. It was written by band members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

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A four-week No. 1 single, the chorus of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” says, “I can’t get no satisfaction / I can’t get no satisfaction / ‘Cause I tried and I tried, and I tried, and I tried/ I can’t get no, I can’t get no.”

Richards reportedly came up with the title and the iconic guitar riff in this song in his sleep. Surprisingly, both Richards and Jagger were initially reluctant to release this song.

“We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles

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“We Can Work It Out” is on The Beatles’ Yesterday And Today album. It was written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

The inspirational song says, “Try to see it my way / Do I have to keep on talking till I can’t go on? / While you see it your way / Run the risk of knowing that our love may soon be gone / We can work it out / We can work it out.”

This song reached the top of the charts twice. After spending two weeks in the No. 1 spot at the beginning of January, Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound Of Silence” took the top spot for one week, before The Beatles returned for a third and final week at No. 1.

“Turn! Turn! Turn!” by The Byrds

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The Byrds’ second No. 1 single, “Turn! Turn! Turn!” is the title track of their sophomore album. The song, also known as “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)”, became a three-week No. 1 single for them. This song was written by Pete Seeger. Both Seeger and The Limeliters also released a version “Turn! Turn! Turn!”, although it’s The Byrds’ version which remains the most popular.

The lyrics of “Turn! Turn! Turn” come from a Biblical passage, Ecclesiastes 3. The song says, “To everythin, turn, turn, turn / There is a season, turn, turn, turn / And a time to every purpose under heaven.”

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