No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1975

If you were a 70s kid who was glued to rock radio back in the day, there’s no way you’ve forgotten about any of these three classic rock hits from 1975. Even if you weren’t a rock fan, these songs were absolutely everywhere on the radio and virtually inescapable. And they still sound so good after all these years. Let’s revisit a few classics from 1975!

“Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith from ‘Toys In The Attic’

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This Aerosmith classic dropped in 1975, and it has since become one of the iconic hard rock band’s most famous songs. And, surprisingly, “Sweet Emotion” wasn’t even that big of a hit when it was first released. The song made it to the Top 40 at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but you’d think a song this legendary would have earned a bit more acclaim. Maybe Aerosmith were just a bit too ahead of their time. But in the end, “Sweet Emotion” led to a string of major hits from the band in the years that followed.

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“Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Physical Graffiti’

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This progressive rock jam became one of Led Zeppelin’s go-to tracks at live performances. I can see why. “Kashmir” is a roller coaster ride from start to finish, and only one other song of theirs has this kind of epic energy… and that song is “Stairway To Heaven”. Robert Plant wrote the lyrics of this song after visiting the desert near southern Morocco. Ironically, none of the band members had ever been to the geographical region of Kashmir.

“Feel Like Makin’ Love” by Bad Company from ‘Straight Shooter’

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Bad Company’s hard-rockin’ classic “Feel Like Makin’ Love” might have gotten you in trouble if you listened to it around your parents back in the day. That probably didn’t stop you, though. This entry on our list of 70s kid-beloved classic rock songs from 1975 starts as a sort of country music ballad before diving into a hard-hitting rock song. It’s no surprise that it made it all the way to No. 10 on the Hot 100 that very year.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns