4 Romantic Lyrics From 90s Country That Will Make You Want to Fall in Love

Need to get in a romantic mood? The Dixie Chicks and George Strait have got you covered. Here are some country lyrics from the 90s that will make you want to fall in love.

“Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Dixie Chicks

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“I wanna sleep on the hard ground / In the comfort of your arms / On a pillow of bluebonnets / In a blanket made of stars.”

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I mean, talk about unexpected poetry. Even with the pedal steel, there’s something truly well-spoken about the lyrics of “Cowboy Take Me Away”. This song was actually inspired by Dixie Chicks’ Emily Strayer’s boyfriend at the time. It was written by her sister Martie Maguire, after Emily had finally started dating a guy who was good for her.

“Check Yes Or No” by George Strait

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“Well then don’t be afraid to take me by the hand / If you want to / I think this is how love goes, check yes or no.”

“Check Yes Or No” compares childhood love to adult love by unveiling how simple romance can really be. Per usual, George Strait charms with his voice and performance in “Check Yes Or No”.

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain

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“You’re still the one I run to / The one that I belong to / You’re still the one I want for life.”

This song was written with Shania Twain’s producer, Robert “Mutt” Lange, whom she also married and divorced. Even though their love didn’t last, the song is still an ode to romance. It really captures the feeling of being unwaveringly devoted to someone.

“This Kiss” by Faith Hill

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“It’s the way you love me / It’s a feelin’ like this / It’s centrifugal motion / It’s perpetual bliss.”

A crossover hit, Faith Hill’s “This Kiss” uses unique lyrics to describe how intoxicating a kiss can be when done well.

“I guess one could say I’m best known for my ‘unusual’ lyrics,” Robin Lerner, a co-writer on this song, told LitPark. “Songs like ‘This Kiss’ and ‘She’s My Kind of Rain’ were a bit off the beaten path for country music at the time. ‘It’s centrifugal motion, it’s perpetual bliss, it’s that pivotal moment’… I don’t think country music had ever seen that many syllables strung together like that in a country chorus before… We definitely started a trend…”

Photo by: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Strait To The Heart