Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1975

Many a baby boomer back in 1975 got treated to the smooth, chill stylings of soft rock music. It was a good time for the genre, and plenty of charting hits that year could be defined as soft rock. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we? These tunes might just send you straight back in time.

“Lyin’ Eyes” by Eagles from ‘One Of These Nights’

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This country-flavored soft rock delight from Eagles was a pretty hefty hit in 1975. In fact, “Lyin’ Eyes” even won a Grammy Award that year for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus. “Lyin’ Eyes” made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and did similarly well in countries like Canada and Ireland.

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Fun fact: “Lyin’ Eyes” is the only song on its album that Glenn Frey sings solo lead on. And he killed it, honestly.

“Miracles” by Jefferson Starship from ‘Red Octopus’

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Jefferson Starship dropped this delightful soft rock tune back in 1975, and it was one of the most popular songs of the year. “Miracles” also happens to be the band’s highest-charting single, as it reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US. Like many psychedelic-leaning songs of its era, “Miracle” was inspired by an Indian guru, specifically Sathya Sai Baba.

“Never Let Her Go” by David Gates from ‘Never Let Her Go’

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This David Gates classic was technically released as a single in 1974. But it also made an appearance on the album of the same name, out in 1975. “Never Let Her Go” is definitely worthy of a spot on this list, considering it’s one of the most memorable (and true to the genre) soft rock songs of the mid-70s. This Gates classic peaked at No. 29 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me)” by The Doobie Brothers from ‘Stampede’

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This boogie rock tune from The Doobie Brothers has a touch of that soft rock vibe, and I think just about every baby boomer out there likely remembers this iconic song from 1975. Interestingly enough, this song is actually a cover of an R&B song from 1965, released by Kim Weston. The Doobie Brothers’ version was a big hit, peaking at No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart.

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