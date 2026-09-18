4 Forgotten Songs From the 60s That Older Generations Will Remember

There are certain songs from this era that everyone has heard at least once. However, when it comes to some of these 60s tunes, older generations are much more likely to know what’s up. Here are some forgotten songs from the 60s.

“She Just Satisfies” by Jimmy Page

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Released in 1965, “She Just Satisfies” was Jimmy Page‘s debut solo single. As shared on his website, Page said of this song: “I played most of the instruments on this (Bobby Graham was on drums) and the harmonica solo was pretty good. The single showcased a rare lead vocal outing by me!”

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“The Carnival Is Over” by The Seekers

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“The Carnival Is Over” went No. 1 in 1965, and even blocked The Beatles from getting the top spot with their song “Day Tripper”. This one was actually based on an old Russian tune from 1883, which folk singer Pete Seeger did an English version of in the 50s. Tom Springfield later wrote this version after being inspired by a carnival in Rio, Brazil.

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush

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Chip Taylor wrote this song. Apparently, he was inspired by hearing The Rolling Stones’ song, “Ruby Tuesday”, and wanting to capture that same passion in his music. “Angel Of The Morning” went through several recordings, including ones by Billie Davis and Evie Sands. Merrilee Rush had the most successful version from the 60s. Juice Newton took the song to new heights in the 80s, however, as her version peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Drive My Car” by The Beatles

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Ah yes, the opening track of The Beatles’ Rubber Soul album. “Drive My Car” is all about a woman who wants to take charge, an interesting take for the time. Originally when writing this song, Paul McCartney wasn’t the biggest fan of the lyrics, as he told Barry Miles.

“The lyrics were disastrous and I knew it…” he shared. “This is one of the songs where John and I came nearest to having a dry session. The lyrics I brought in were something to do with golden rings, which is always fatal. ‘Rings’ is fatal anyway, ‘rings’ always rhymes with ‘things’ and I knew it was a bad idea…”

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