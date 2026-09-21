3 Stunning Rock Songs From Unexpectedly Beautiful Vocalists

These three rock songs shouldn’t be as beautiful as they are. But the lead singers of these hard rock outfits have an unexpected kind of prettiness about them. These particular songs defy the conventions the audience has put on these bands. Revisit them to be reminded that a hard rock song doesn’t have to be just one idea.

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“Nutshell” — Alice In Chains

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When we think of grungy, alternative tracks, we don’t often associate them with stunning vocals. Songs in this genre are more about energy than the intricacies of vocal delivery. One band that refutes that convention is Alice In Chains. Frontman Layne Staley stuns in one of the band’s signature songs, “Nutshell”. This song is hypnotizing, to say the least, creating a stunning listening experience despite the genre’s limitations.

“We chase misprinted lies / We face the path of time / And yet I fight, and yet I fight / This battle all alone / No one to cry to, no place to call home,” the lyrics read. The melody is beautiful, full stop, no caveats. Staley delivers it with precision, drawing the listener in as he talks about isolation.

“Snuff” — Slipknot

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“I still press your letters to my lips / And cherish them in parts of me that savor every kiss / I couldn’t face a life without your light / But all of that was ripped apart when you refused to fight,” the lyrics to Slipknot’s “Snuff” read. Frontman Corey Taylor dropped much of his edge for this heartbroken track, proving this band had more to offer than what their conventions told the world.

You can feel the emotion behind every line of this song, pushing into a tone that most wouldn’t think Slipknot is capable of. Nevertheless, the band pulled off this somber song perfectly.

“Hurt” — Nine Inch Nails

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There is something beautifully intimate about Trent Reznor’s vocals in “Hurt”. Though heavily distorted and somewhat eerie, Reznor makes the melancholy here sound poignantly stunning.

“I hurt myself today / To see if I still feel / I focus on the pain / The only thing that’s real / The needle tears a hole / The old familiar sting / Try to kill it all away / But I remember everything,” the lyrics read. This song could’ve been pure grit and angst, but Reznor managed to give it an unconventional beauty.

(Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)