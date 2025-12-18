3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Laid the Groundwork for 1970s Punk

Punk rock didn’t hit its peak until the mid-’70s, but the groundwork was laid much earlier. The first murmurings of punk happened in the ’60s. Many rockers were leaving behind all sense of innocence, opting for edgier songs with provocative themes. The three songs below all helped pave the way for the punk heyday in the ’70s. Revisit these punk predecessors below.

“You Really Got Me” (The Kinks)

The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” isn’t perfectly punk, but it certainly has the attitude of a punk song. This song is simple, both musically and lyrically. The real star of the show is the sneering delivery of both.

Punk rock is about more than just an attitude. Though some bands made a name for being bratty, the true goal of punk is to reveal something about society by shocking the mainstream. This Kinks hit was shocking in a sense. Few bands were delivering music with as much caustic energy as they did in the mid-’60s.

“My Generation” (The Who)

Punk was a way of life in the ’70s. It extended far beyond the bands that made it popular. Their fans adopted the punk look and their approach to life. This phenomenon was encapsulated in The Who’s 1965 hit, “My Generation.”

People try to put us down / Just because we get around, the band sings in this British Invasion hit. Though this song has all the makings of a ’60s staple, there is something markedly punk about it. The Who may not have known they were sparking a rock revolution, but many bands chose to follow in the footsteps they paved with “My Generation.”

“Helter Skelter” (The Beatles)

“Helter Skelter” was given a much darker meaning than The Beatles intended. The song, intended to be about a carnival ride, was co-opted by The Manson Family and their grisly murders—no fault of the band themselves. The unfortunate legacy of this song falls within punk’s goal of shocking listeners, but even without its cultural context, it was a significant influence on the sub-genre.

The musicality of this song is harder-edged than the Beatles typically delivered. It’s a heavy rocker, which wasn’t common for the band at the time of its release. It’s easy to imagine future punk artists hearing this song and determining their path.

(Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)