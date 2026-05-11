When Do the New Seasons of ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ Start? Premiere Dates, Cast Changes, and More

Tonight will mark a historic moment for either Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, or Keyla Richardson. What started as nothing more than a dream led them into the season 24 finale of American Idol. But even with the singers preparing to take the stage one last time, fans are already wondering when the show will return for season 25. While the producers remained focused on tonight’s massive season finale, it seems that The Voice went ahead and shared some major details about its upcoming 30th season.

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Starting off with American Idol – the producers haven’t shared any major details about the future season. But that makes sense with the show on the verge of crowning a new winner. But looking at the history of the singing competition, American Idol tended to premiere near the beginning of the year. With the current season ending just before summer, fans should expect more details about season 25 around fall.

If going off the past, American Idol will most likely celebrate its milestone 25th season in January or February of next year. As for the judges, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood have proven to be among the series’ best. While both Bryan and Richie have spent a few seasons on the show, Underwood only recently returned. Although none of the judges showed any interest in leaving, it wasn’t that long ago that Katy Perry announced her exit.

[RELATED: Here’s What Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan Will Sing During Tonight’s ‘American Idol’ Finale]

‘American Idol’ Heads To 2027 As ‘The Voice’ Not Finished With 2026

Jumping over The Voice, the singing competition wasn’t ready to close out 2026 just yet. Back in February, The Voice kicked off a special Battle of Champions season that featured Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. While leaving the show in the past, Levine found his spot at the top of the competition with Alexia Jayy named the winner.

But what about season 30? Both Clarkson and Levine will return for a new season that will premiere in the fall. But with Legend having prior commitments, the producers needed a third coach. And missing the country style that Blake Shelton brought to the set, the show called on none other than country star Riley Green.

Excited to be joining the cast, Green shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I guess y’all can start calling me coach…see ya this fall.” Not only confirming his involvement on the show, but Green’s simple statement highlighted a fall premiere date.

Although Green has a few months to go before sitting in the famous red chair, apparently, he got one delivered. Testing it out, the singer used his crew as contestants. It’s safe to say that none of the contestants have to worry about Green’s crew taking their spot.

Between American Idol heading toward a milestone 25th season and The Voice assembling another star-studded coaching panel, fans won’t have to wait long for more unforgettable performances, emotional moments, and rising stars. But before looking too far ahead, don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.



(Eric McCandless via Getty Images)