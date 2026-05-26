Watch Riley Green Deliver Sultry Performance of “Worst Way” at the AMA Awards

Heading into the AMA Awards, Riley Green found himself in the Best Male Country Artist category alongside stars like Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen. Although thrilled for the nomination, Green focused more on his performance at the awards than on walking away with some new hardware. Even as Morgan Wallen won the category, Green might have won the night thanks to his powerful performance of “Worst Way.”

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When releasing “Worst Way” on his album Don’t Mind If I Do, Green watched the song climb the charts, landing him another No. 1 hit when it topped the US Country Airplay. It peaked at No. 5 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. And that doesn’t include the mountain of praise the steamy music video received when it was released.

And that praise continued when he took the stage for a raw version of “Worst Way.” One fan insisted, “Found myself randomly drooling while watching this.” Another person added, “The camera should have stayed on him for the entire song…the cut always to the girls in the audience.. cringeworthy! The military section… praiseworthy!” Green was even deemed the “Prince of Country.”

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Clearly delivering one of the night’s top performances, Green explained before the event how he practiced at the ACM Awards. It has been a busy month for the country singer. Between attending the ACM Awards on May 17, he also prepared to take the stage at the AMA Awards. But while receiving more than enough love from fans, many wanted to know about his love life.

Since releasing “You Look Like You Love Me”, fans have wondered about that special person in Green’s life. Although denying any dating rumors, he often joked. When asked about his love life at the ACM Awards, he pointed to the host of the evening – Shania Twain. “No [I didn’t bring a date]. Well, Shania Twain’s here, so I’m not bringing a date to this.”

Having fun with the ongoing rumors, Green used the moment to celebrate Twain’s career. “There’s not a lot of larger-than-life figures. Dolly [Parton], Reba [McEntire], Shania’s up there with them. So it’s awesome that she’s here to be a part of this and we can kind of re-share some of that with the younger generation that’s watching.”

While Green didn’t leave the AMAs with the Best Male Country Artist award, he still managed to steal the spotlight with his unforgettable performance of “Worst Way.”

(Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)