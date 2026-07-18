3 Rock Songs From the 1960s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

In many ways, the 1960s are synonymous with rock music. The decade helped to usher in ideas, standards, and legacies that still impact the sonic landscape today. And here below, we wanted to dive into that very dynamic.

We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that still influence the world we live in right now. These are three tracks we still can’t get over. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1960s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

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Not only were The Beatles incredible songwriters, but the group knew how to change and reinvent itself. Sometimes massive evolution took place within months. But perhaps the biggest swing fans saw from the Liverpool, England-born group was when they released their psychedelic 1967 LP, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. That album reinvented the group and reinvented rock in many ways. For evidence of this, look no further than the trippy, dreamlike tune, “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”. Inspired by a children’s drawing, the song continues to open minds today.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Aftermath’ (1966)

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When thinking back on the 1960s, there are a number of tunes from The Rolling Stones to consider. But the one that rises to the top so often is the band’s 1966 offering, “Paint It Black”, from their LP, Aftermath. Today, some 60 years since the record’s release, fans still can’t get enough (and count us among that group). The sheer attitude the song offers is immense. It’s cocky and brilliant. Indeed, is there anything more magnetic?

“Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin II’ (1969)

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Led Zeppelin is a treasure trove of incredible music. And while the band is linked forever with the classic rock boom of the 1970s, the British-born act got its start in the late 1960s. In 1969, Led Zeppelin released their sophomore LP, and it included a swath of delicious tracks, including the epic “Ramble On”. The tune is all about heading out on a great journey into the unknown. Heck, isn’t that something we all should try at least once?

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