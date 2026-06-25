3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Are Actually Stunning Ballads

When people think of 80s rock music, almost everyone thinks of the heavier songs from the hair bands, like Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” or Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name”. But not all of the rock songs of the 80s were uptempo tunes. These are three of the best rock songs from the 80s, which are actually stunning ballads.

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison

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In 1988, Poison released “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”. Written by band members Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall, and Rikki Rockett, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” is on Poison’s sophomore Open Up and Say… Ahh! album.

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The sad song says, “Was it something I said or something I did? Did my words not come out right? / Though I tried not to hurt you / Though I tried / But I guess that’s why they say / Every rose has its thorn / Just like every night has its dawn / Just like every cowboy sings a sad, sad song / Every rose has its thorn / Yeah, it does.”

Although Poison was known for their heavier songs, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” is their first and only No. 1 single.

“I’ll Be There For You’ by Bon Jovi

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In 1989, Bon Jovi showed off their softer side with “I’ll Be There For You”. The song appears on the band’s New Jersey album. It is written by band members Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora.

“I’ll Be There For You” may seem like a sweet love song, but it’s really a song of desperation, trying to convince the other person not to walk away. “I’ll Be There For You” says, “I’ll be there for you, these five words I swear to you / When you breathe, I want to be the air for you, I’ll be there for you / I’d live and I’d die for you, I’d steal the sun from the sky for you / Words can’t say what love can do, I’ll be there for you.”

“Sister Christian” by Night Ranger

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In 1984, Night Ranger released “Sister Christian”. The song, written by the band’s own Kelly Keagy, appears on Night Ranger’s sophomore Midnight Madness album.

Keagy wrote “Sister Christian” as a letter to his younger sister, Kristy.

“It’s the big brother looking after his little sister when she’s growing up – a simple, almost naïve kind of lyric,” Keagy tells Songfacts. “I wanted her to be able to see what I was talking about, that I was protecting her.”

“Sister Christian” says, “Babe, you know / You’re growing up so fast / And mama’s worrying / That you won’t last / To say, let’s play / Sister Christian/ There’s so much in life / Don’t you give it up / Before your time is due / It’s true.”

Photo by Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.