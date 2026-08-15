4 Top 40 Hits From 1969 That Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

The late 1960s were an incredibly prolific time in popular music, with genres like rock ‘n’ roll, soul, and R&B deepening their style and influence. Songs that made it into the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 at this time became some of the most iconic in musical history, including the hits that came out of 1969 in particular.

Even decades later, every baby boomer can still sing these iconic Top 40 hits from 1969 by heart.

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“Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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Creedence Clearwater Revival released “Proud Mary” in December 1968, technically, but it hit its stride as a hit single in the following year. The song is a must-sing for every baby boomer who was alive to see the CCR hit peak at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reappear on the Hot 100 with Ike & Tina Turner in 1971. In both versions, there are plenty of entertaining lines to sing along to, whether it’s John Fogerty’s heavily affected accent (“toining, boining,” etcetera) or Ike Turner’s rumbling “rollin’ on a river.”

“Crimson And Clover” by Tommy James And The Shondells

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Another late 1968 release that reached its peak of popularity in 1969 is Tommy James And The Shondells’ “Crimson And Clover”. The classic psychedelic pop track topped the charts in February of that year, undoubtedly providing the soundtrack to countless Valentine’s Day dances and dates then and in the years that followed. And like “Proud Mary”, baby boomers got to see this song take on new life when Joan Jett And The Blackhearts released their version in 1982. Even if you don’t know the lyrics, you can likely sing the iconic guitar riff.

“One” by Three Dog Night

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A song doesn’t necessarily have to be upbeat to be memorable, as proven by songs like “One” by Three Dog Night. Every baby boomer likely remembers singing along to the earworm chorus, singing, “One is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do / Two can be as bad as one / It’s the loneliest number since the number one.” The band’s version of Harry Nilsson’s track didn’t quite make it to No. 1 on the charts, but it got close, peaking at No. 5.

“Touch Me” by The Doors

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The Doors topped the charts in early 1969 with their classic track “Touch Me”, which appeared on the band’s fourth studio album, The Soft Parade. Written by guitarist Robby Krieger and punctuated by Jim Morrison’s punchy vocals, the song remains one of The Doors’ best-known tracks. To this day, baby boomers can still recall singing the refrain “come on, come on, come on, come on, now touch me, babe.”

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