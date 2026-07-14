3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Everyone Knew Before They Knew the Band

These rock bands earned massive hits, but that unfortunately didn’t translate into much name recognition. Sure, plenty of people might be able to tell you who sings these 1980s rock songs, but they aren’t on instant recall like other, more enduring bands of the era. Younger listeners, or those who simply listen to songs without background info, would struggle to tell you who sings these hits.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Will Get All Your Friends Dancing]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Take On Me” — A-Ha

Play video

A-Ha’s “Take On Me” is one of the most widely known one-hit wonders ever. This 1980s masterpiece was everywhere in its day, epitomizing the era’s synth-led pop. Arguably, many listeners knew this song without being familiar with the band that penned it.

Even today, there are likely more people who can sing along to the famous chorus of this song than can tell you who sings it. Melody sticks in our minds far more easily than names. It’s impossible to forget the line “We’re talking away / I don’t know what I’m to say / I’ll say it anyway.” But recalling these 1980s one-hit wonders is a tall order for many casual listeners.

“The Final Countdown” — Europe

Play video

Almost everyone knows the iconic keyboard intro to Europe’s “The Final Countdown”. But not as many can name the band responsible. Like many one-hit wonders, this band achieved mounting success, but it just didn’t always accompany name recognition. While this isn’t technically their only hit, it is far and away their claim to fame.

“I guess there is no one to blame / We’re leaving ground (leaving ground) / Will things ever be the same again,” the lyrics read. Many can sing along to them. This is the kind of song that transcends time and listening patterns. It has seeped into every corner of pop culture. The same can’t be said for the band itself.

“What I Like About You” — The Romantics

Play video

“What I Like About You” is taken from The Romantics’ 1980 debut album. It later earned even more fame thanks to a 2000s rendition from the teen comedy Freaky Friday. While the enduring success of this song can’t be denied, the multiple versions have diluted the name recognition of the original artists.

“What I like about you / You hold me tight / Tell me I’m the only one / You wanna come over tonight,” the lyrics to this upper read. Many can sing along, but only true 1980s rock fans can tell you who first recorded it.

(Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)