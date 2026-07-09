3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes

When we think of rock music, we don’t automatically think of vulnerable or intricate songwriting. Typically, rock songs are blunt instruments instead of finely tuned efforts. But the three 1980s songs below refute that idea. These tracks are made up of incredible songwriting that could easily be on the syllabus in any songwriting class. If you want to get into the craft, these three songs are must-listens to help you get a feel for what makes a song great.

[RELATED: Believe It or Not, These 3 Classic 1980s One-Hit Wonders Have Fewer Than Two Million Monthly Listeners]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blue Highway” — Billy Idol

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“Blue Highway” evokes Billy Idol’s unique blend of punk rock and slick new wave production. The gritty guitar work is in perfect harmony with the atmospheric, narrative lyrics. It carries all the weight and power of a 1980s rock song, but the finicky storytelling of a much softer genre.

“Oh, the sons from Mars / On their stolen guitars / Out to ride the night / Soul sisters, soul hitter / I hear you, and I miss you / Co-starring in the U.S.A,” the lyrics read. Any rock musician who wants to give the genre a more intricate edge can look to this song as inspiration.

“Worried About You” — The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones have never been a band that delivered high-octane rock without considering how their songs worked underneath all the excitement. One of their best 1980s rock songs, “Worried About You”, is indicative of The Stones’ songwriting ability.

The laid-back musicality gives the lyrics space to shine. “‘Cause I’m worried / Yeah, I just can’t seem to find my way, baby / Ooh, the nights I spent just waiting on the sun / Just as your burned-out cigarette / You threw away my love,” the lyrics read, bluesing up this masterfully written song.

“Life’s What You Make It” — Talk Talk

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Talk Talk’s “Life’s What You Make It” is deceptively simple. The repeating riff that is the backbone of this song is instantly catchy. It holds down the fort while the lyrics tell an optimistic story.

“Baby, life’s what you make it / Celebrate it / Anticipate it / Yesterday’s faded / Nothing can change it,” the lyrics to this 1980s rock song read. These lines are super simple but deeply effective. They get the point across without overexplanation. If you’re a burgeoning songwriter and are looking for an example of how to pen a simple song with maximum effects, this is your blueprint.

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