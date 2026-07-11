3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Will Get All Your Friends Dancing

The 1990s offered fans a buffet of rock music to choose from. Throughout the decade, you could sample any number of styles and sub-genres. Any flavor you wanted was available. There was grunge, alternative, party rock, metal, and much more.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three rock songs from back in the day that got us shaking our groove thangs. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1990s that will get all your friends dancing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“All The Small Things” by Blink-182 from ‘Enema Of The State’ (1999)

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There was something intoxicating about Blink-182. Their voices, their guitar rhythms. They made your toes tap and your head bob. And music fans of a certain age can likely remember this song and music video on MTV’s Total Request Live all day, every day. Many watching at home likely leaped from their sofas to start dancing along with the pop-punk trio. Indeed, sometimes in life, it’s about the small things.

“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger from ‘Where Have All The Merrymakers Gone?’ (1997)

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This late 1990s alt-rock track gets your blood pumping. The lyrics are excellent, lush, and vivid. They get your brain’s gears turning. The music is also buzzing and bold. That gets your bones rattling. And the vocal performance from lead singer Sean Nelson is like a jolt to the system. In other words, if your battery is on empty, just hook this song up to your ears and let its power do the work. And if you let it fill a room—everyone will be shaking their stuff.

“Nookie” by Limp Bizkit from ‘Significant Other’ (1999)

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The late 1990s offered music fans a new genre altogether. While the decade started with grunge, it ended with nu-metal, which was a blend of rock and rap. It makes sense. Rock and rap were two dominant genres during the time period, so why not blend them together? Well, one of the bands that did just that was Limp Bizkit. With Fred Durst at the helm, wearing his signature backwards red Yankee cap, Durst sang in a way that revived you. His songs were like melodic defibrillators. Try it out during your next dance floor appearance.

(Photo by KMazur/WireImage)