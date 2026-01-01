3 Rock Songs From the 2000s That Are Still Perfect for Singing Karaoke

Now a remarkable 25 years in the past, the year 2000 seems so far away. Can you remember what you were doing back then once you’d realized Y2K wasn’t going to ruin your bank account or your college transcript? Well, one thing we could rely on even back then was the music. The music saved us! Some would say it was the best era for rock music, too.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs in particular that were especially effective. Three songs from the 2000s that rocked our socks off. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 2000s that remain perfect for singing karaoke.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers from ‘Hot Fuss’ (2004)

Why does this song feel so cathartic to sing? Why does this song feel somehow medicinal? It relieves something in the listener nearly every time it’s played. It’s quite a magic trick from the iconic rockers, The Killers. They tell the story of a crush gone wrong and somehow also created a ubiquitous song that’s fun to sing in karaoke bars across the country. Kudos!

“Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne from ‘Let Go’ (2002)

Who wasn’t singing about skater boys—er, sk8er bois—in the early 2000s? Indeed, the Canadian-born Avril Lavigne had pop culture in a baggy-jeaned choke hold when this track came out. Everyone in North America wanted to know just who Lavigne was and what she’d do next. As a result, her hit single remains a fave in karaoke bars today. Anyone who was young in the 2000s probably has this one burned into their brain.

“The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World from ‘Bleed American’ (2001)

If you tried to count the number of movies and television shows in the 2000s that used this song for their soundtrack, you might quickly lose count. Indeed, the Arizona-born band Jimmy Eat World created a masterpiece with this buzzy offering about a young person looking to be her best self. It’s so good, it’s a must-sing at any karaoke party. Just try it!

