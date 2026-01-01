Goo Goo Dolls Perform Nostalgic Set During ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Goo Goo Dolls are helping to kick 2026 off in style! The band, which is comprised of John Rzeznik, Robby Takac, and others, performed during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Videos by American Songwriter

Goo Goo Dolls Perform “Iris” at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

“Iris” may have dropped back in 1998, but the band still manages to perform it like it’s the turn of the millennium. John Rzeznik’s pipes surely haven’t aged at all, as he hit those ultra-memorable “I just want you to know who I am” lines with ease. The crowd sang along, and it really felt like a 90s throwback in the best way possible.

Goo Goo Dolls are far from the only performers to take the stage during the eight-hour-long broadcast. In fact, 39 singers are slated to take the stage on New Year’s Eve, from locations including New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Puerto Rico.

Diana Ross will headline the evening, which is being hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora in New York, Chance the Rapper in Chicago, and Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough in Las Vegas.

50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, and Demi Lovato are all slated to take the stage.

Additionally, Filmore, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, Post Malone, Russell Dickerson, and Tucker Wetmore will perform.

The ABC broadcast is slated to air from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET.

Goo Goo Dolls Look Back and Ahead

Goo Goo Dolls expressed excitement ahead of their New Year’s Eve gig in an Instagram post. Alongside a series of pics, the band revealed that it’s been 30 years since their first Rockin’ Eve appearance.

Additionally, the post included a video of Rzeznik recounting his favorite part of 2025—the Summer Anthem Tour, which they set out on alongside Dashboard Confessional.

“We had all the kids out and stuff,” Takac noted. “It was a lot of fun, man.”

They had so much fun this summer, in fact, that Goo Goo Dolls are set to tour with Dashboard Confessional again. In the spring of 2026, they’ll travel across Canada for a run of shows.

After that run of shows, they’ll head to Las Vegas for a five-show residency at The Venetian Resort. They won’t stop there. Next, the band will set off on a summer tour with Neon Trees. The trek will start in Lincoln, California, on July 24, and conclude in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 6.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM