3 Rock Songs From the 70s About Fighting for Love

There are plenty of songs about fighting for love. Some of these songs from the 70s, however, do it with both groove and grace. Here are a few jams from that decade to use if you need to convince someone to give you one last try.

“Baby Come Back” by Player

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This song by Player is about exactly what it sounds like. One lover begging another to give him a second chance after making a mistake. Released in 1978, this song is considered by some to be Player’s “one hit wonder.”

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Speaking on the success of this particular track years later, Player vocalist Peter Beckett told Rock Cellar, “…I don’t think anyone could’ve imagined it would stand the test of time as it has, and be as recognizable now as it was 45 years ago. Of course, the ‘Yacht Rock’ phenomenon has certainly helped.”

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos

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In the 70s, there was a love triangle between Patty Boyd, George Harrison, and Eric Clapton. Clapton’s song “Layla”, written with Jim Gordon, was right in the middle of all of it. Clapton wrote this song for Boyd while she was still married to Harrison. In “Layla”, he begs her to ease his mind.

Bobby Whitlock, the keyboard player of the band, explained to SongFacts that even though Clapton’s pursuit of Boyd was relentless, their relationship wasn’t built to last.

“…They got married and evidently, she wasn’t what he wanted after all. The hunt was better than the kill. That happens, but apparently Pattie is real happy now with some guy who’s not a guitar player. Good for her and good for Eric for moving on with his life. George got on with his life, that’s for sure.”

“The Things We Do For Love” by 10cc

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This 10cc song explores how dependent we can be on romance. Band member Eric Stewart actually took inspiration from a real-life scenario when he wrote this one. Apparently, he was trying to call his girlfriend at the time and had to walk through the snow and rain in Manchester to get to a telephone booth. You can definitely see how this inspired the chorus.

Like walking in the rain and the snow

When there’s nowhere to go

And you’re feelin’ like a part of you is dying

And you’re looking for the answer in her eyes

You think you’re gonna break up

Then she says she wants to make up.

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