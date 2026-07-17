3 Rock Songs That Saved Their Bands’ Careers at the Last Possible Moment

These rock songs saved legendary bands’ careers at the last possible second. Before these releases, many would’ve counted them out. Whether due to low commercial performance or unforeseen circumstances, these bands struggled to see a path forward. These songs opened up new doors, reinvigorating their music for decades to come. Revisit these life-changing hits.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Walk This Way” — Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith

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Aerosmith’s future didn’t look too bright in the mid-1980s. They were riddled with infighting, battling drug addiction, and creative burnout. Needless to say, they needed something to reinvigorate their career and fast.

They got that career-saving moment with Run-D.M.C.’s version of “Walk This Way”. “See-saw (swinging) with the boys in (school) / And her feet’s flying up in the air” proved to be enduring lyrics that could work in myriad ways. This amped-up rock song was just the ticket to boost their standing. The hip-hop group took this 1970s rock hit and introduced it to another generation of listeners. Aerosmith’s career was effectively revitalized, paving the way for enduring commercial success.

“Livin’ On A Prayer” — Bon Jovi

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Bon Jovi’s second album didn’t do too well commercially. They needed the follow-up to work, and it did, tenfold. Slippery When Wet became the album everyone knew them for, not only saving their career but making it. “Livin’ On A Prayer” was the lifeblood of this record, certainly catapulting it to fame.

This arena rock song was Bon Jovi’s ticket to stardom. It made the band a household name, changing the tides of their career forever. “Whoa, we’re halfway there / Whoa oh, livin’ on a prayer,” became lyrics anyone could sing along to. Things looked slightly grim going into Slippery When Wet. They seemed unstoppable directly after.

“Back In Black” — AC/DC

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After Bon Scott’s death, many assumed AC/DC was done. They quickly proved them wrong with “Back In Black”. This rock song both celebrated Scott’s legacy and expounded upon it, giving AC/DC a longer career than many thought possible.

“Back in black, I hit the sack / I’ve been too long, I’m glad to be back,” the lyrics to this high-octane hit read. “Back In Black” was the perfect comeback song for AC/DC. It gave fans something new without sacrificing the sound that made them famous in the first place. They took this tragedy and used it as fuel to work even harder for their dreams.

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