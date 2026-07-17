3 Rock Songs That Sound American but Were Written by British Bands

These three rock songs were written by English bands with a distinctive American pastiche. Key aspects of their songwriting bring to mind their fellow musicians across the Atlantic. Revisit these cross-continental hits. Can you hear the American inspirations in these English rock staples?

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“Money For Nothing” — Dire Straits

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Despite Dire Straits being from London, their signature rock song “Money For Nothing” sounds like it was written while driving down an American highway, windows down, with dust flying through the air. The driving guitar riff is akin to many written by this band’s overseas counterparts.

“You play the guitar on the MTV / That ain’t workin’, that’s the way you do it / Money for nothin’ and your chicks for free,” the lyrics read, referencing American pop culture. “Money For Nothing” is not completely devoid of Britishness, but it’s clear the band was looking across the Atlantic for inspiration here.

“Brown Sugar” — The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones have long professed their love of American music, especially the blues. Most of their rock songs have an American tinge. But their popularity makes their sound innate. If you dissect their songs, you’ll find clear cross-cultural references, but those inspirations are now just a part of the Stones’ DNA. You’d need a trained eye to see each piece of the puzzle.

Songs like “Brown Sugar” make their American inspirations a little clearer. They were soaking up all that the American South had to offer them at the time, writing a song that borders on parody. “Brown sugar, how come you taste so good? / Brown sugar, just like a young girl should,” Mick Jagger sings with a notable southern twang. Despite this song’s touchy subject matter, it has become a Stones staple, fully encapsulating their imported sound.

“I’m Not In Love” — 10cc

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10cc emulated the soft, supple harmonies of American 1970s rock with their signature song, “I’m Not In Love”. It’s hard to put a finger on it, but something about this track just screams America. It has the kind of rootsy feel that is more likely to be found on this side of the Atlantic than on the other.

There are clear connections to the American pop scene in their sound, becoming a unique melting pot of influences. It’s not shocking that 10cc are an English group, but it wouldn’t be many people’s first guess.

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