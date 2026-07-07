3 Soft Rock Songs From the 1980s About the Lows of Musical Fame

Rock stars don’t always paint a pretty picture of fame. Many artists choose to depict the harsher realities of being a public figure, disillusioning their listeners with the glitz and glam of musicianship. The three 1980s soft rock songs below are all about the lows of fame. They pull no punches when exploring the seedier sides of stardom.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Dirty Laundry” — Don Henley

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“I make my living off the evening news / Just give me something, something I can use / People love it when you lose, they love dirty laundry,” the lyrics to Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry” read. The Eagles member cuts to the bone with this 1980s rock hit, keying his listeners in on the effects of bad press.

Few songs are more transparent about the downside of public perception than this Henley hit. “Kick ’em when they’re up, kick ’em when they’re down,” he sings later in this track. If any listener has dreamt of hitting the big time, this song makes them think twice about that.

“Empty Garden” — Elton John

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Elton John’s “Empty Garden” isn’t about the typical downsides of fame, but it does tell a harsh story about what can happen when a public figure becomes a victim of ill will. John released this 1980s rock song in honor of his friend and former Beatle, John Lennon, in the wake of his murder.

“And I’ve been knocking, but no one answers / And I’ve been knocking most of the day / Oh, and I’ve been calling, oh, hey, hey, Johnny / Can’t you come out to play,” the lyrics read. Though Bernie Taupin penned these lines, John delivers them with complete earnestness. You feel the weight of Lennon’s passing through someone who knew him well.

“Don’t Mean Nothing” — Richard Marx

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Richard Marx’s “Don’t Mean Nothing” details the cutthroat nature of the music industry. “This race is for rats, it can turn you upside down / Ain’t no one you can count on in this sleazy little town, oh no,” the lyrics read. This simple song is a clear, concise peek into the way fame negatively affects those who earn it.

“Lots of promises in the dark / Don’t you open your heart,” he warns later in this song. Marx isn’t the first artist to talk about the backstabbing that goes on in the industry, but he does get the point across well.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)