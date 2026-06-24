3 Rock Songs That Sound Like Riding Home After a Concert at Midnight

There’s nothing like the feeling of leaving after a concert is over. It’s a visceral mix of adrenaline and sadness. You get back in the car, put on one last song, and come down from the truly unique, singular experience of hearing live music. The three rock songs below inherently have the same vibe as the drive home after a concert, late at night, ears still ringing, and creative senses firing.

“Secret Garden” — Bruce Springsteen

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For all of us major music fans out there, seeing our favorite musicians is a long-awaited experience. Especially nowadays, concerts can be planned a year in advance and eagerly awaited. Because of this, we can get a weird sense of sadness or existentialism after a concert ends. What we’ve been waiting on for months has finally come to a close, and all that’s left is the energy reverberating in us, produced by a magical live music experience.

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If this is your vibe after a concert, then Bruce Springsteen’s “Secret Garden” is the song for you. This soft rock song is existential to its core. It’s impossible to listen to this song and not feel some emotions drum up inside you. As you make peace with your concert being over, this song will help you sort through all your big feelings.

“Moonlight Mile” — The Rolling Stones

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Vibe-wise, The Rolling Stones’ “Moonlight Mile” is the perfect song for any late-night drive. Its powers are amplified if you use this rock song to punctuate the night of a concert. This song will be the crescendo to your concert experience, keeping the energy up even after the band does their final bows.

This song is doubly perfect for your after-concert listening because of its subject matter. “Moonlight Mile” captures the feeling of being a band, hopping from one show to the next. You can put yourself in the shoes of the artists you just saw while listening to this track.

“Drift Away” — Dobie Gray

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Dobie Gray’s soft rock classic “Drift Away” is about the emotional release of music. So, what could be a more perfect song to end a perfect night of listening to music? If music is your outlet, then this song needs to be on your post-concert playlist.

“Oh, give me the beat boys and free my soul / I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away,” the lyrics read. That sentiment is felt by fans from every genre as they hear their favorite songs live and subsequently are freed from life’s troubles, at least for the duration of the concert.

(Photo by Manchester Mirror/Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)