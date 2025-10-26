3 Rock Supergroups From the 1970s I Bet You Totally Forgot About

Supergroups were everywhere from the 1960s through the 1970s. There was just something about that era that encouraged powerhouse musicians to work together. When it comes to certain rock supergroups from the 1970s, though, they’ve been more or less forgotten by mainstream audiences. That’s an enormous shame, honestly. The following three groups, in particular, were absolutely incredible. And yet, I rarely hear about them (or hear their music, period) nowadays. Let’s jog your memory, shall we?

Little River Band

Remember this album-oriented rock band from the mid-1970s. Little River Band is still jamming out today, thankfully. But I can’t help but think their 1970s releases remain on the underrated side. Albums like Sleeper Catcher and First Under The Wire deserve way more love. Their biggest hit, “Reminiscing” from 1978, is also a gem that I don’t hear much nowadays.

The “classic” lineup of Little River Band was made up of Glenn Shorrock (Axiom, The Twilights), Graeham Goble (Mississippi), Beeb Birtles (Mississippi, Zoot), Derek Pellicci (Mississippi), David Briggs, and George McArdle. Though, the band has gone through a pretty insane number of lineup changes over the last half-century.

10cc

While “I’m Not In Love” has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, you really don’t hear much 10cc on classic rock radio nowadays. That’s a huge shame, in my opinion. This art rock, prog-leaning group was on another level in the 1970s in terms of music quality and fascinating recording techniques. This group was initially formed by Graham Gouldman (Hotlegs, The Mindbenders), Eric Stewart (The Mindbenders, Doctor Father, Hotlegs), Kevin Godley (Doctor Father, Hotlegs), and Lol Creme (Doctor Father, Hotlegs).

10cc are still together today, but you just can’t beat the 1970s era of the band. The Original Soundtrack from 1975, Deceptive Bends from 1977… Heck, everything in between and outside of these albums is essential listening.

The Planet Earth Rock And Roll Orchestra

This entry on our list of 1970s rock supergroups is a unique one. Some would argue that this isn’t technically a supergroup, persay. Rather, this group of artists who recorded together regularly in the 1970s didn’t operate under the name “The Planet Earth Rock And Roll Orchestra.” That title was a nickname of sorts. They never technically recorded under the name and instead performed together for various projects under Paul Kantner, Jefferson Starship, Graham Nash, David Crosby, etc. Really, it was just a group of super-talented psychedelic folk musicians who jammed out together. Is that not all a supergroup is, though?

Get ready for this laundry list of talent. The Planet Earth Rock And Roll Orchestra was made up of David Crosby, Graham Nash, Paul Kantner, Grace Slick, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, David Freiberg, and Stephen Barncard. Goodness!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images