The Surprising Reason Garth Brooks Gave His Guitar to a Young Fan During Formula 1 Grand Prix Set

Garth Brooks handed out a big gift during his most recent show. During the country superstar‘s only performance of 2025, Brooks handed over his guitar to a young boy.

Videos by American Songwriter

The moment occurred during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, at which Brooks served as the day two headliner.

At one point during his set, Brooks spotted a boy enjoying the show from atop an adult’s shoulders, according to Billboard. Brooks proceeded to lean down and hand the guitar to someone in the front row, instructing them to pass the instrument back to the child.

“I’m going to need that back,” Brooks joked after the fact, the outlet reported. Later, Brooks posted photos from the performance on Instagram, including one that showed the child holding the instrument.

Garth Brooks Reveals Why He Gave His Guitar to a Fan

On his website, Brooks revealed the surprising reason he decided to gift the guitar to the young fan.

“I told the crowd, on this ship if you don’t work, you get off the ride,” he said. “My guitar wasn’t working. I saw the child on his parent’s shoulders and just handed it to someone in the crowd who handed it back to someone who in turn handed it back to someone else.”

“I watched the guitar travel on top of the crowd until it reached the young boy.” Brooks added, “THAT story defines the country music audience. That story describes Texas.”

Brooks further praised the 90,000-person crowd, stating, “They were ready at the start and never waned. They had spent all day in over 90-degree heat and still had the strength to wear my ass out! It’s ALWAYS epic to play Texas!”

During the performance, Brooks played iconic songs including “Friends In Low Places,” “Thunder Rolls,” and “The Dance.”

“Austin… you sure know how to make a guy feel at home,” Brooks wrote on Instagram after the show. “What a night! I LOVE TEXAS!!!”

While Brooks only played one show during 2025, he has big things on tap for 2026. Next June, the singer is set to headline Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That same month, Brooks will hop across the pond to play at London’s Hyde Park.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Strait To The Heart