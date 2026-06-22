3 Rockers Who Could Be One-Man Bands if They Wanted To

Most bands see their members tackle one, sometimes two duties. The drummer is the only drummer. There is only one choice for a vocalist, etc. But, once in a generation, a wildly talented musician will come along and completely switch up that narrative. The three rockers below are like that. They haven’t always chosen to be one-man bands, but the option is there if they need it. They have each proven their talent for wowing by recording albums entirely on their own.

Paul McCartney

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We have to start out with Paul McCartney. The former Beatle has played in not one, but two legendary bands. He clearly knows the power of collaboration. But, he’s also deeply self-reliant. After The Beatles broke things off, he powered through on his own. He released albums wherein he was a powerful one-man band.

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Even his latest album, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, sees him flex this talent. He played most of the instruments on this record, reflecting his earliest solo albums, which featured the same lack of collaboration. McCartney is one of the most famous multi-instrumentalists, proving that his prestige matches his talent.

Prince

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Prince was another legend who had no trouble being a one-man band if need be. He famously recorded many songs all by himself, playing all the instruments, producing, and arranging. And really, who could capture Prince’s singular sonic innovation better than himself?

Prince was a true chameleon artist. From iconic guitar solos to yearning vocals, there isn’t much that Prince couldn’t do. His talent made him timeless and continues to wow us in the modern era. When we listen back to his music, it makes sense that it was largely the product of one wildly imaginative man. It’s far too cohesive and unique to be watered down by converging opinions.

Trent Reznor

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Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor conceived this as a solo project. Though he eventually brought in longtime collaborator Atticus Ross and a rotating list of backing musicians, his ability to make this one-man band happen didn’t falter.

Reznor has famously recorded and arranged the Nine Inch Nails songs himself. His lengthy list of solo projects is further evidence of his talent. Reznor has single-handedly produced film scores and other side projects, proving his ability is as wide as his mind will let him go.

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