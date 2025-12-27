3 Soft Rock Songs From 1977 That Will Never Get Boring

Soft rock was much more common in the 1970s than it is today, and that’s a shame. There’s something so soothing, relaxed, and musically interesting about soft rock from the latter half of the 20th century. And many of those songs have stood the test of time, like these three soft rock jams from 1977 that fans still love today. Let’s revisit some classics!

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

There was no avoiding this one. Though, realistically, quite a few singles from the beloved 1977 album Rumours could have made it to our list of soft rock songs from that very year. I went with “Dreams” because it fits the soft rock bill the most. It’s a gorgeous song from Stevie Nicks that never really gets old. This song remains popular today, and even gained a breath of new life among younger listeners when it went viral in a TikTok video of a man skateboarding to the song while drinking juice. What a vibe!

“Just The Way You Are” by Billy Joel

Billy Joel’s 1977 soft rock hit with a smooth jazz edge made it all the way to No. 3 in the US, making it Joel’s first Top 10 hit. “Just The Way You Are” also earned two Grammy Awards in 1979. I can see why the song was so successful. This tune is a Billy Joel classic on par with “Piano Man”, and it’s a beautiful ode to that special someone. Michael Galluci (of Ultimate Classic Rock) once said the song is “one of the most perfectly constructed songs” from Joel’s career, and I’m inclined to agree with him on that one.

“Handy Man” by James Taylor

“Handy Man” isn’t actually a James Taylor original. This song was originally a Jimmy Jones track from the late 1950s, which was also quite a big hit. Del Shannon would cover the tune and even name his album after it. However, the most successful version of this song came from James Taylor in 1977, with a soft rock vibe that simply elevates the source material. “Handy Man” by James Taylor is such a relaxed and fluid song, one that made it all the way to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in the day.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images