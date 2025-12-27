Son of Beatles Legend Says He’s “Still Confused” by Being Fired (Twice) After Nearly Three Decades With His Band

In a recent interview with New York rock radio station Q104.3, former Who touring drummer Zak Starkey addressed his apparent firing from the group earlier in 2025. During the interview with DJ Jonathan Clarke, the 60-year-old musician shared that, despite the seemingly contentious split, he remained on good terms with founding Who members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

Many Who fans were upset when Starkey was replaced as the band’s touring drummer after a nearly 30-year tenure. Starkey’s widely publicized ouster from The Who took place after an incident that occurred during the finale of the band’s second show of 2025, which was part of the latest series of annual Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concerts held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Frontman Daltrey appeared to get upset with Zak when the singer couldn’t find his place as the band played the 1971 Who tune “The Song Is Over” for the very first time live. The singer, who suffers from hearing loss, became irritated and stopped the song, complaining that the drums were too loud.

Then in April, The Who announced that it had parted ways with Starkey. The announcement of Zak’s departure was met by anger from many fans. Three days later, The Who reported that Starkey was back in the band, with Townshend citing “communication issues” as the reason for his initial removal from the group. In May, though, The Who again announced that Starkey was leaving the band, claiming that he wanted to pursue other musical interests. Zak, however, said this wasn’t true, and that he actually had been fired.

Since then, Daltrey and Townshend haven’t expressed a concrete reason for parting ways with Starkey.

Starkey was replaced by Scott Devours, who played drums in Daltrey’s solo band for many years. Devours joined the band for two shows in Italy, followed by a North American farewell trek dubbed The Song Is Over Tour. The Who haven’t yet announced whether it will extend the trek into 2026.

In the new interview, Starkey was asked if he could “set the record straight” about why he was replaced in The Who’s touring band.

Zak responded by first noting that he and Daltrey “remained friends throughout.”

He continued, “I spoke with Roger like two weeks ago … on the phone. We never actually became like enemies or anything.”

Starkey then said, cheekily, “I think they just wanted a change, and then they didn’t, and then they did, and then they didn’t, and then they did, and then they didn’t. You know, it was pretty confusing. And I think they’re still confused and I’m still confused.”

Zak proceeded to point out, “[I’ve] been working with Roger on and off since I was 17. And … I worked with [late Who bassist] John Entwistle from even younger than that. And I was in The Who 29 years, and … I wouldn’t bury a friendship over it. It’s just band business.”

When Clarke suggested that Starkey probably felt no animosity toward Devours, noting that he was also a great drummer, Zak responded, “I have nothing against them [Daltrey and Townshend.]”

He added, “As far as I know, [The Who are] done. But, you know, I’d like to have finished it off … but I didn’t. And I don’t hold a grudge really, because they’re my friends, and we’ve been friends for such a long time.”

Starkey’s Upcoming Plans

As previously reported, Starkey, who is legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr’s son, is now focusing on other projects. On February 20, 2026, he’ll be doing a one-man show at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

The event, which is called “Zak Starkey … Who?,” will feature the drummer chatting about his eventful music career, and playing along to recordings of songs by some of the famous groups he’s performed with, including The Who and Oasis.

The show also will feature at least one special guest, plus a video presentation including archival photos and film footage. Tickets are available now at TheGramercyTheatre.com and LiveNation.com.

Meanwhile, on February 3, Zak will team up with ex-Bad Company bassist Dave “Bucket” Colwell and special guests to play a Mott the Hoople tribute concert in Barnoldswick, U.K. Visit BarnoldswickMusicandArtsCentre.com for more information.

