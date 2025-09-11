Robby Krieger to Be Joined by Perry Farrell, Ex-Guns N’ Roses Drummer Steven Adler, & More Stars at Upcoming Doors Tribute Show

When The Doors’ Robby Krieger announced plans to play a concert celebrating his famous band’s 60th anniversary on October 30 in Los Angeles, it also was revealed that various special guests would be joining him and his solo group at the show.

Now, an initial list of guest performers has been unveiled, and it’s pretty impressive. The lineup includes Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, X singer/bassist John Doe, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice, guitar whiz Orianthi, and Candlebox members Kevin Martin and Adam Kury.

The bill also features Masters of Reality’s Chris Goss, singer/songwriter Fantastic Negrito, and Cigarettes After Sex frontman Greg Gonzalez. Additional guest artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously reported, the concert, dubbed “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration,” will be held at the historic Greek Theatre. The show will feature a full performance of The Doors’ 1970 studio album, Morrison Hotel. It also will include performances of other classic songs by the influential L.A. band.

Krieger’s current group also features keyboardist Ed Roth, former Heart bassist Dan Rothchild, drummer Ty Dennis. Robby’s son, Waylon Krieger, handles lead vocals.

Opening the show will be Tripform, a group that features Pablo Manzarek, son of late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

Tickets for the “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration” concert are available now.

In a social media post, Krieger wrote about the concert, “‘A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration’ will be in full swing with a STACKED lineup! Joining me for this unforgettable night are [some] incredibly talented friends. … This is going to be one for the books!”

About Krieger’s Other Recent Special Doors Performances

The October 30 concert will be the finale of a series of special shows Krieger has been playing in 2025. From March through July, the 79-year-old guitarist and his solo group played a run of monthly shows at the famous Sunset Strip club the Whisky a Go Go, each one featuring a full performance of a different Doors album.

On March 29, Kreiger and company played The Doors’ self-titled debut. That was followed by performances of L.A. Woman on April 26, Strange Days on May 29, Waiting for the Sun on June 28, and The Soft Parade on July 26.

