On This Day in 1967, Filming Began for The Beatles’ Improvised Film With No Script, No Direction, and No End Goal

The Beatles weren’t just musicians; they were bona fide actors. Starring in several films as themselves, the group was no strangers to hamming it up on screen. These films helped to build up the Beatles’ personas. Like modern-day social media, fans were able to see the “real” sides of the band. Of course, these films were dramatized, but there was enough of the band’s humor that it felt authentic. While most of the Beatles’ films followed some semblance of a narrative, they threw the rulebook out the window with Magical Mystery Tour. Accompanying the namesake album, this semi-improvised film was perhaps the weirdest in the Beatles’ filmography. Revisit the making of Magical Mystery Tour below.

The Plot of the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour

Calling the story in the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour a plot might be too generous. The band was knee-deep in their psychedelic era at this point, which largely explains the trippy, at-times nonsensical nature of this film.

The movie follows the band on a tour bus decked out with oddball guests. Making their way through the English countryside, the band performed skits and musical numbers. It’s backed by the Beatles’ signature humor, giving it some structure. Perhaps not the most beloved Beatles film, but it certainly highlighted the musical direction they were going in at the time.

The Filming

The band started filming with little to no script. Paul McCartney had an idea for where the project would go, but they curbed traditional filmmaking. This approach gave the film the dream-like, surreal feeling that their music was peddling. They couldn’t make a film about a psychedelic album, typically. It required thinking outside the box.

Because of the haphazard production, the film suffered several setbacks. Many shots didn’t get used, and the bus had to take odd routes. One argument sequence, which was ultimately scrapped, occurred because the bus got stuck on a narrow bridge, forcing it to reverse for half a mile. The band made use of their frustration and attempted to add it to the film. This was the basis for almost all of the scenes. Inspired by real life: unpredictable and filled with mistakes.

In the end, the band earned a respectable film. It was a massive undertaking, and not just any band could’ve pulled off something so raw. It was emblematic of the band’s music at that point and entertaining to boot. You couldn’t ask for much more from a foursome of musicians who occasionally dabbled in acting.

