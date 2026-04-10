3 Classic One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Are Still Relevant Years Later

Better to be a one-hit wonder than to have none at all! Let’s go back to the 90s, a decade that continuously surprised and changed the game in music and gave us some of the best one-hit wonders out there.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

If a guy with a guitar has ever serenaded you, you may have gotten your very own live performance of this one. However, if you grew up in the 90s, you didn’t have to go far to hear this tune out and about. It was everywhere. In October of 2020, the song even became Spotify’s first song from the 1990s to reach one billion streams. Even Liam Gallagher, Oasis’ lead singer, admitted that he knows the song is a big reason people come to see the band play.

He told Rolling Stone, “I love playing it now. The minute you don’t, everyone clicks off. People pay f***ing good money, and you should give ‘em what you got. The song is bigger than us.”

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

As far as party anthems go, this one has aged surprisingly well. Even now, the song is a staple at weddings, clubs, and family functions, over twenty-five years after its release.

In an interview with The New York Times, Vanilla Ice got candid on why he thinks so many people want to go back to that decade. “The 90s was the last of the great decades, because after that, computers killed the world. We were excited about things like floppy disks,” he shared. “Now there are so many channels that divide everybody and try to control your thoughts. In the 90s, they reported the news. It wasn’t this side or that side. I have fans on every side of everything, and I try to embrace it all.”

Hey, if going back to the 90s means we get to hear “Ice Ice Baby” live one last time, I’ll take it.

“How Bizarre” by OMC

If you’ve been on TikTok in the past couple of years, you’ve likely heard this one used a time or two. “How Bizarre” brought New Zealand group the OMC to No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart and gave the group a taste of stardom.

Simon Grigg, who started the label that OMC was under when “How Bizarre” came out spoke with UMusic about how the song continues to stay relevant as time goes on.

“It kind of died off in the early 2000s for a little bit, but in the last decade it’s just gotten bigger and bigger and the airplay has gotten bigger around the world,” he shared. “The publishing royalties have gone up and up and all of a sudden, old radio stations are playing it as one of the big hits from the 90s.”

How bizarre it is that some songs are just able to click with not one but multiple generations.

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