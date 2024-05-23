3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like John Legend

John Legend has cemented himself as one of the biggest soul/R&B artists of our generation. His extensive discography covers the wealth of human emotion, from love to loss. From his incredible voice to his admirable piano-playing ability, there’s a lot to love about Legend. And if you’re not much of a fan, it might help to listen to a few of his collaborative tracks to see a different side of him. Let’s look at three songs for people who don’t like John Legend. We might change your mind!

1. “Tonight (Best You’ve Ever Had)” With Ludacris

“Tonight” was made for the film Think Like A Man back in 2012. It’s definitely your typical slow-moving Legend song. But, the addition of rapper Ludacris and the overall sultry energy of the song is notably different from the rest of his work. It’s not exactly the kind of song you’d expect from Legend, and it showcases the quiet confidence that made so many people his fans.

2. “Glory” With Common

“Glory” is a collaboration with Common that was used in the 2014 film Selma, a biopic that explored the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s very different from Legend’s usual fair, but it also proves that he can take on deviations from his ballads with excellent results.

3. “Green Light” With André 3000

This is one of Legend’s more upbeat, dance-inspiring songs. “Green Light” is a collab with André 3000, which ended up being the perfect move. If you don’t like Legend because of all the slow ballads he tends to focus on, this is a song you might just get into.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff

