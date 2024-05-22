See Nathan Chester and John Legend’s Duet of ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ on ‘The Voice’ Finale

The Voice star Nathan Chester’s joyful cover of the Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing” had many viewers crowning him champion. “I don’t care what anyone says, Nathan Chester is #TheVoice,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. Chester’s second Top 5 performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You” received a similar reception. “He goes from loud to soft to heartbreakingly gentle to powerfully in charge all within a line or two,” another fan gushed. Taking the stage for the final time Tuesday (May 21), Chester and coach John Legend gave a delightful performance of Percy Sledge’s 1966 hit “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Nathan Chester Soars Alongside John Legend

Host Carson Daly will announce the season 25 winner of The Voice later tonight (Tuesday, May 21.) In the meantime, Chester joined his coach, John Legend, onstage for a duet of “When a Man Loves a Woman.” The 28-year-old cruise ship performer matched energy with his coach on the timeless classic.

Nathan Chester and @johnlegend's timeless performance of "When a Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge gave us CHILLS ❤️ #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/J2pUQBDcOH — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2024

One viewer cheekily referred to the duet as “baby-making music. “They could serenade me anytime,” he wrote. “Pure flat-foot soul sangin. We need more music like this, too.”

Nathan Chester sings 'When A Man Loves A Woman' with John Legend, looking snazzy, gents. They could serenade me anytime. Pure flat-foot soul sangin. We need more music like this, too. Baby-making music. Well done! #TheVoice #VoiceFinale — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) May 22, 2024

Chester is one of the “All of Me” singer’s two chances at a season 25 title. The Chicago native and former worship pastor Bryan Olesen, of Lincoln, Nebraska, both sailed straight to the finale under Legend’s guidance.

See Chrissy Teigen Make Good on Her Husband’s Cheesecake Promise

Both Legend and country-pop duo Dan + Shay turned their chairs after Chester’s blind audition of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River.” Not afraid of a little bribery, Legend offered up a slice of cheesecake after learning it was the contestant’s favorite.

“My wife makes a mean cheesecake,” the EGOT winner said. “You can just come to the house and have cheesecake — homemade cheesecake!”

It clearly worked, as Chester chose Legend as his coach. And never let it be said that the Get Lifted artist doesn’t keep his word.

“Our journey’s not over yet,” Legend replied when host Carson Daly questioned him about his promise. The “Green Light” singer then revealed a salted caramel cheesecake — with one missing slice.

“We tasted it to make sure that you’re gonna love it,” Legend told Chester. “You’re gonna love it.”

He then declared, “Promises made, promises kept.”

Featured photo via Instagram