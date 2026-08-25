3 Songs From 1962 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

Back in 1962, lots of teenagers managed to get their very first car. They spent quite a bit of time driving to and from school in those classy cars. And naturally, quite a few radio songs from 1962 graced their speakers. For many 60s kids, songs on the radio that they jammed out to during their morning commutes really did form their musical taste for the rest of their lives. Let’s look at just a few songs that you probably loved to hear if you were a teen in 1962 with a brand new car.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Ray Charles from ‘Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music’

Play video

Ray Charles famously reimagined a ton of classic country tunes on this record, and “I Can’t Stop Loving You” is one of the most popular selections from that soulful album. Charles’ 1962 version of this country classic is a cover of a Don Gibson song from 1957. And it was a smash hit across the board, reaching No. 1 in the US, UK, Australia, and elsewhere.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Mashed Potato Time” by Dee Dee Sharp from ‘It’s Mashed Potato Time’

Play video

Teens were obsessed with songs formed around dance routines and trends. Naturally, “Mashed Potato Time” by Dee Dee Sharp was the kind of song that made 60s teens want to pull over their car and “do the mashed potato” on the side of the road. This R&B pop hit made it all the way to No. 1 on both the Hot R&B Sides chart and the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US. “Mashed Potato Time” was also a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Roses Are Red (My Love)” by Bobby Vinton from ‘Roses Are Red’

Play video

“Roses Are Red (My Love)” by Bobby Vinton was one of the most popular songs to drop in 1962. This traditional pop hit came to be by chance, too. Vinton apparently found the song in a reject pile while looking for songs to cover at Epic Records. He recorded it as a slow and dramatic arrangement, complete with an orchestra and vocal choir. “Roses Are Red (My Love)” became Vinton’s very first hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Photo by CA/Redferns