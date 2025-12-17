3 Songs From 1973 That Invented Album-Oriented Rock

In the ’70s, radio stations adopted a new tactic, one that widened their gaze from singles to album deep cuts: Album-Oriented Rock. This phenomenon allowed fans to explore a band’s discography rather than sticking to their top note. Whether the result of this radio tactic or happenstance, bands also began to think of albums as a complete product. Though concept records were invented earlier, the ’70s saw groups write songs that worked better as part of a larger picture rather than as standalone tracks. To revisit the AOR era of the ’70s, revisit three rock songs from 1973 that helped shape this movement.

“Time” (Pink Floyd)

You could listen to each track off of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon separately if you wanted to, but that would obscure its larger context. This album is the epitome of a concept record. Each song plays into the next, with its themes telling one chapter of a complete story.

A cut from that record, “Time,” was a shoo-in for AOR territory. Though it didn’t earn single status, it was appealing enough to be listenable on its own. This got the song major radio play and became a pseudo-featured track on the record.

“Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding” (Elton John)

Traditionally, Elton John’s “Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding” wouldn’t have earned any radio play. It’s too complex for three-minute radio spots. Nevertheless, ’70s AOR stations played it, making it a fan favorite for decades.

This song taught radio listeners to sit with long-form work. It taught them to abide transitions and sweeping lyricism. Though it was out of many listeners’ comfort zone, this song proved to be a welcome change of pace.

“Desperado” (Eagles)

The Eagles’ Desperado was a concept record, playing on themes of wayfaring cowboys to tell a universal story of vulnerability and emotional disconnection. The title track wasn’t chosen as a single, making its radio play within the AOR movement.

This melancholy track serves as the thesis statement for this record. As such, it’s a heady piece of material. Nevertheless, the melodic quality of this song made it appealing enough for radio play. “Desperado” is the perfect mix between a plot-heavy album cut and a hit-ready ballad.

