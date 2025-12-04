3 Songs From 1979 That Accidentally Invented 80s Rock

’80s rock stood in stark contrast to ’70s rock. The majority of the prior decade saw bands relying on rough-around-the-edges production, wiry guitars, and raw vocals. The ’80s got rockers to think about polishing their acts a bit, in an effort, conscious or subconscious, to convert some pop listeners. By the end of the ’80s, rock held little resemblance to what came before. But music trends don’t change at the stroke of 12 before a new decade. The chronology isn’t that clean. The ’70s paved the way for the ’80s sound, as evident in the three 1979 rock songs below.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Video Killed the Radio Star” (The Buggles)

The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star” is pop-leaning, but it has enough new wave to have inspired the new sonic direction for rock in the ’80s. Production-wise, this song would be a catalyst for the MTV-era of rock, which focused on electronic instrumentation and radio-friendly melodies.

It’s been talked about endlessly, but worth repeating: this song was prescient in a way. As the ’80s rolled on, MTV and the concept of a music video would become paramount to an artist’s career. Up to this point, music had a focus on talent rather than image. Once the ’80s rolled around, artists had to not only sound good but also look good. It opened a brand-new barrier to entry for musicians, effectively killing the concept of a radio star.

“Cars” (Gary Numan)

Gary Numan’s “Cars” paved the way for subsequent synth-heavy rock songs. Even casual ’80s music fans know that synths were a significant factor in the era’s sound, especially in rock. This song was an early adopter of the new technological landscape available to artists at that time.

In the ’80s, the lines between rock and pop became blurred. Many artists adopted the New Wave label, blending rock angst with melodies that pop fans wouldn’t turn their noses up at. Numan helped to pioneer this oh-so-’80s sound.

“Dance the Night Away” (Van Halen)

Even those that didn’t follow the New Wave route and were consistently referred to as hard rock had a change of heart in the ’80s. While the ’70s saw rock with weighty instrumentation and raw guitar sounds, the ’80s took things in a much more polished and pop-ish direction. Van Halen’s 1979 release “Dance the Night Away” is one example.

The sound of this track would go on to earn Van Halen oodles of fame towards the middle of the ’80s. Moreover, many artists would follow their lead, adopting this genre-blending sound.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)