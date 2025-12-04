Born on This Day in 1944, the Country Rock Pioneer and Gram Parsons Collaborator Who Played in Multiple Genre-Defining Bands

On this day (December 4) in 1944, Chris Hillman was born in Los Angeles, California. He is widely credited as one of the main contributors to the creation of country rock. Throughout his career, Hillman played with the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and the Desert Rose Band, among others. Additionally, he frequently collaborated with Gram Parsons, another country rock pioneer.

Hillman found his love of country and folk music as a child growing up on his family’s ranch. This led him to pick up a guitar and begin honing his skills. As a teenager, he gained a reputation as a talented musician and was soon playing in local bands, using a fake ID to get into bars where they performed.

By the mid-1960s, Hillman was ready to walk away from music and enroll in college. Then, he got an offer to join Roger McGuinn, David Crosby, Michael Clarke, and Gene Clark in a band called the Byrds. The band already had a guitarist. As a result, Hillman played bass, an instrument he was completely unfamiliar with. Soon, he developed his own style, which appeared on the band’s debut single, “Mr. Tambourine Man.” The song was a massive hit and is considered one of the first folk rock songs.

Hillman was only with the Byrds for five years. However, the value of that relatively short time cannot be overstated. While with the group, he developed his skills as a singer and songwriter. Additionally, he found a kindred spirit in Gram Parsons.

Chris Hillman and the Formation of Country Rock

Chris Hillman and Gram Parsons loved country music. This shared interest came through in the Byrds’ 1968 album Sweetheart of the Rodeo. Recorded in Nashville and influenced by folk rock and classic country music, it was an important piece of the country rock puzzle. Today, the album remains an inspiration for countless Americana artists.

According to Guitar Masters, Parsons left the Byrds soon after the album hit shelves. In September 1968, Hillman followed. They, along with Sneaky Pete Kleinow and Chris Ethridge, formed the Flying Burrito Brothers.

The Burritos never achieved mainstream success. However, they remain one of the most influential bands of the era. They helped open the door for bands like Poco, the Eagles, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Additionally, rock legends The Rolling Stones were influenced by the band for a time. They composed “Wild Horses” in honor of the Burritos.

After releasing two albums, Parsons left the band to pursue his solo career. Hillman stayed on board and the band released their third and final album, Last of the Red Hot Burritos.

Before the band dissolved, they were playing a show in Washington, DC, where an old friend told Hillman about a noteworthy young woman named Emmylou Harris who was playing the local folk circuit. He saw her perform and was impressed. As a result, he suggested that Parsons go watch her play. This sparked one of the most legendary collaborative relationships in country music history.

Hillman’s Later Career

The end of Chris Hillman’s tenure with the Byrds was far from the end of his career. The following years saw him forming several short-lived bands with former collaborators. There were also some short-lived Byrds reunions. Then, in the late 1980s, he once again found success with the Desert Rose Band.

Hillman enlisted Herb Pederen, John Jorgenson, JayDee Maness, and Steve Duncan to form the band. Together, they notched several country hits. “I Still Believe in You” and “He’s Back and I’m Blue” were both chart-toppers. They also had top 10 hits with “Love Reunited,” “One Step Forward,” and “Start All Over Again,” among others.

In 2022, after decades of touring the globe, Hillman announced his retirement from the road. However, he continues to write and record music.

Featured Image by Vincent McEvoy/Redferns