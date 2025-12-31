3 Songs From 1982 That Single-Handedly Shaped Classic Rock

The early 1980s saw rock at an intersection. The ’70s state of mind was still lingering, but new ideas were trickling in, daring to disrupt the genre as it had been known in the decade prior. Many sub-genres emerged, including new wave, post-punk, and hair metal. Many songs contributed to rock’s development in the ’80s, but the three below were major players. Revisit these three songs, all released in 1982, that single-handedly shaped rock music.

“Eye of the Tiger” (Survivor)

The 1980s saw many developments in rock, but “power rock” became the era’s hallmark. This development saw bands focus on motivational melodies and fierce vocals. Power rock songs were like battle cries, meant to recharge an entire generation of rock fanatics.

There were many power rock songs released in the early ’80s, but few were as transformative on the genre as Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.” This Survivor song, written for Rocky III, remains a powerful force in rock. It became synonymous with overcoming trials. Even today, if listeners need a pick-me-up, this song is one to turn to.

“I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Joan Jett)

Joan Jett kept things simple with “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Yet, the song sent a shock wave through rock. The ’80s “underground” rock scene was obsessed with being grungy outsiders. Jett aligned herself with that crop with this 1892 rock classic.

This song connected easily with rock fans. Apart from the obvious (rock fans do indeed love rock and roll), it gave the youth of the ’80s a ne’er-do-well role model we all need at some point or another as we grow up.

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” (The Clash)

The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” was transformative in rock. The band managed to keep the punk wave alive for a little while longer before the genre moved into its post-punk era.

Moreover, this song (and the rest of The Clash’s discography) was evidence of the strength of genre-blending. The Clash drew on a diverse range of sounds. They all blended to form this punk masterpiece in 1982.

