Why the Times Square Ball Will Drop Twice This New Year’s Eve

With 2026 only a few days away, many people are taking one last minute to look back over 2025. For platforms like Spotify, they even offered fans a chance to look back at the last 12 months at the type of music that filled their year. To celebrate New Year’s Eve, Times Square is prepared to welcome countless people to watch the famous ball drop. Although a memorable moment for those able to get a spot in the massive crowd, this year will include a special treat as the ball will drop not once but twice.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since the first ceremony in Times Square, the ball has always dropped once. But this year, that will change. 60 seconds before the new year, the ball will start to descend as fans celebrate the start of 2026. But not long after the ball hits the ground, it will be hoisted back into the air. And the reasoning why – because a second “post-midnight drop” will mark America’s 250th anniversary.

With America passing a major milestone in the country’s history, America250 was formed to helm all celebrations throughout the year. Placing the ball back into the air, it will feature a new America250 design. As the ball drops, red, white, and blue confetti will fill the air with Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful” playing.

[RELATED: Nashville’s Big Bash Teases Massive New Year’s Eve Lineup Fans Won’t Want to Miss]

Times Square Ball Dropping More Than Once In 2026

If that wasn’t enough, America250 promised a unique “dynamic pyro finale”, adding, “America250 will kick off the semiquincentennial year on New Year’s Eve in Times Square — the most watched celebration on the planet — signaling that the largest and most inspiring celebration and commemoration in our nation’s history is underway in 2026.”

While many around the country will stay up to watch the ball drop, they won’t have to wait long before the special America250 celebration. The second ball drop will occur shortly after midnight at 12:04 a.m. ET/PT.

Already a special moment for the country and Times Square, the ball will be raised once again. But not on New Year’s Eve. On July 4th, America will celebrate its independence with yet another ball drop. This will be the first time in history that the ball dropped outside New Year’s Eve.

Excited to celebrate America’s history and future, the organization said, “The Fourth of July countdown moment will anchor America250’s nationwide Independence Day celebrations and reinforce New York City’s central role in the nation’s Semiquincentennial.”

With networks like CBS and ABC broadcasting the New Year’s Eve celebration, fans without cable can tune in on the Times Square official website at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT to watch.

(Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)