3 Songs From 1985 That Changed Guitar Playing Forever

Rock has evolved heavily over the years. Much of that evolution is down to how the guitar is used in any particular era. The guitar playing of the ’50s was far different than that of the ’90s. Using the same instrument at the helm, rockers have been able to create many different flavors. Below, revisit three songs from 1985 that influenced both the guitar playing of their era and the future of rock. These songs changed the game for guitar players everywhere.

“Money for Nothing” (Dire Straits)

Guitar shredding dominated the ’80s. Arena rock demanded a certain level of fast-fingered mastery on the instrument. But several songs reminded listeners not to discount melodic, more traditional playing. One such song is Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing.”

This Dire Straits classic saw Mark Knopfler let tone and feel lead the way rather than mind-boggling, showy shredding. It was a nice change of pace amid the ’80s “shredding” craze. Rock music may have been undergoing significant changes, but “Money for Nothing” proved that a unique tone remained paramount to success.

“How Soon Is Now?” (The Smiths)

“Indie” rock music as we know it today began to take shape in the ’70s, but it really hit its peak in the ’90s. If one band heavily influenced that peak, it was The Smiths’, particularly with “How Soon Is Now?”

Johnny Marr’s playing would become a blueprint for indie guitarists of the following decade. This 1985 hit was endlessly influential on the genre, more specifically, on the timeline of guitar playing.

“Don’t Come Around Here No More” (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers)

The guitar playing in Tom Petty’s “Don’t Come Around Here No More” left traditional rock solos behind in favor of atmospheric, emotive instrumentation. Several other groups/artists were moving in this direction in the ’80s, but few were as influential among their peers as Petty was with this song.

The guitar in “Don’t Come Around Here No More” highlighted the interplay between guitar and vocals. While many early ’80s songs featured guitar solos as their own standout element, this ’85 release had its solos play off the main melody, leading to a pop-friendly, ear candy kind of song.

