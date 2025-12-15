Lady Gaga Pauses Show After Dancer Slips and Falls Off Stage Amid Pouring Rain

Lady Gaga handled a scary moment like a pro. During the Sydney tour stop of Gaga’s Mayhem Ball, one of her dancers fell off of the stage mid-show.

According to video from the show posted to X, Gaga was performing “Garden of Eden” when Michael Dameski slid off the stage due to heavy rainfall.

Gaga was quick to respond, running to help Dameski and instructing the rest of her crew to pause the show. The singer proceeded to talk to Dameski from the stage as the crowd grew restless and concerned since they were unaware what had happened.

“Just one second,” Gaga told the crowd. “We just had an accident on the stage. Everything’s OK. Just, everyone, wait a second, please.”

Gaga then leaned down to hug Dameski and confirm he was OK. According to Entertainment Weekly, some audience members said that the show’s pause was extended so that Gaga’s team could locate shoes with better grip for her dancers.

The outlet further reported that, in a since-expired Instagram Story, Dameski offered an update to fans.

“Hey, everyone. I’m OK,” he wrote. “Thank you for checking. Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year!”

Lady Gaga’s Year of Mayhem

Gaga dropped her latest album, Mayhem, back in March. Four months later, she began the LP’s accompanying tour, The Mayhem Ball.

Over the last several months, Gaga has played shows all across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. She’ll continue the tour in 2026.

Gaga will play the first tour stop of the year on Jan. 21 in Osaka, Japan. From there, she’ll play one more show in Japan, before bringing the tour back to North America.

The last show is currently scheduled to take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 13.

In a recent post to Instagram, Gaga reflected on her Mayhem era.

“This album was me figuring out how to breathe during a storm—really you just keep inhaling all wind while you pray the storm will stop,” she wrote in a part. “MAYHEM is my personal chaos—born of intuition and sometimes clear and other times utterly broken but always produced with a desire to embolden my own voice as a musician.”

