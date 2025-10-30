One of Country Music’s All-Time Leading Ladies Underwent Five Neck Surgeries, Her Husband Reveals

When it comes to country music power couples, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw stand near the top alongside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. Although Hill married Daniel Hill in 1988, they eventually divorced in 1994. Just two years later, she walked down the aisle to marry McGraw. And for almost three decades, the couple has been inseparable. Although loving every moment together, McGraw recently discussed the hardships they faced, which included Hill needing a total of five neck surgeries.

Last weekend, McGraw took the stage to perform in Highland, California. Speaking to the crowd, the country star opened up about his love for Hill. But he went far beyond the good times as he highlighted the fighting spirit she possessed. For fans of Hill, they remember her needing the surgeries that started in 2011. In 2015, she went under the knife again when doctors performed an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion.

Tim McGraw Not Giving Up On His Career After Health Struggles

If five surgeries on her neck weren’t enough, she faced two more on her hand. And standing by her throughout the entire process, McGraw channeled their grit in his hit song “King Rodeo.” It wasn’t just Hill who faced health challenges as McGraw needed a few surgeries himself. “I’ve had four back surgeries and double knee replacements, just in the last couple of years.”

The moment of reflection came as the doctors who worked on the country couple were in the audience. “So, part one of that story. The reason I wanted to tell that part is because the doctors are here.”

At the time, McGraw considered ending his career on stage, but not willing to admit defeat just yet, he added, “It’s gotten better. So, during that process, I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it.”

Before performing “King Rodeo”, McGraw got both doctors to stand up as the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. A special moment for the singer and the doctors, it served as a reminder of the strength, support, and resilience that has carried McGraw and Hill through every challenge.

